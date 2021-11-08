Police: North Nashville pastor tackles man who pointed gun at people during church service

A Nashville pastor tackled a man who was waving a gun in the air and pointing it at people on during a church service Sunday, police said.

No shots were fired during the incident, which happened at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church on West Trinity Lane, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police identified the man as 26-year-old Dezire Baganda. Records show he faces 15 charges of felony aggravated assault. More charges are expected to come early this week, MNPD said.

Baganda is currently being held in Davidson County on a $375,000 bond and is set to appear before a judge Wednesday, records show.

How the incident unfolded

The pastor was praying at the altar with several people when Baganda, who was sitting in the front, pulled out a gun and approached the altar, MNPD reported.

Police said he then told everyone to get up while waving and pointing the gun at people. The pastor tackled Baganda, and others joined to help disarm him. They held him down until officers arrived, MNPD said.

While he was not a member of the church, the pastor told police Baganda had attended there before.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville pastor tackles, disarms man with gun at church service