Police: North Nashville shooting leaves one teen dead, another wounded

A 19-year-old is dead and a 14-year-old is critically wounded after a Monday night shooting in North Nashville, police said.

The teen killed was identified as Michael Adams, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The 14-year-old is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The Tennessean is not naming the 14-year-old because they are a juvenile.

How the shooting unfolded

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. Monday at a baseball field near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. Both teens lived several miles away from the baseball field, MNPD said.

Officers first found Adams dead in a yard on Salem Mason Drive, then found the 14-year-old dead on the baseball field with shell casings nearby. Police believe Adams was running away when he was shot and then collapsed in the yard.

Investigators have not ruled out a drug-related motive behind the fatal shooting and are working to identify who shot the two teens.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

