Police: North Scranton man fought with officer, tried to take gun

Jul. 22—A North Scranton man wearing only boxer shorts and screaming in the middle of the street fought with a police officer and tried to take his gun when the officer attempted to place him into custody, city police said.

Four city officers and two Lackawanna County sheriff's deputies eventually managed to subdue David Wilson, 40, 456 Laurel St., after a five-minute struggle, police said.

Wilson was held in the county prison on $150,000 bail after his arraignment Thursday before Magisterial District Judge George Seig on aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and other charges.

Officers dispatched to the 400 block of Laurel Street on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a disorderly male screaming in the road found Wilson standing in the street in his boxers and holding a decorative medal in the air, police said.

When Officer David Palmere approached him, Wilson pulled Palmere's sunglasses off his face and taunted the officer to fight him, police said. Palmere tried to take Wilson into custody, but Wilson resisted and then tried to remove the officer's gun from its holster as they struggled on the ground.

A second officer deployed his stun gun against Wilson, but it had no effect, police said. The two officers struggled with Wilson before two more officers and the two deputies arrived to assist, finally securing the suspect in handcuffs and leg shackles.

Wilson, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, continued to kick, thrash and scream on the ground until an ambulance came to take him to Geisinger Community Medical Center for treatment of scrapes and cuts, police said.

Police said Palmere declined treatment for injuries, including a cut to his forehead and cuts and bruises to his left elbow and right knee.

Seig set Wilson's preliminary hearing for Aug. 1 at 10:45 a.m.

