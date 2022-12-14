Police on North Shore seize drugs in packages ‘almost identical’ to popular brands of candy

Police on the North Shore are warning students, parents, and school officials to be on the lookout for drugs in packaging “almost identical” to popular brands of candy following a recent bust.

Officers executing an arrest and search warrant on at a home on Lafayette Street in Salem earlier this month arrested 40-year-old Michael Bradley after finding a “significant” amount of marijuana, THC products, and psychedelic mushrooms, according to the Salem Police Department.

Many of the THC products were in packaging resembling candy like Skittles and Trolli Worms. Police noted that the packages looked “almost identical” to what would be found in variety stores.

“Students, parents, and schools should be aware that products containing marijuana or THC may be packaged in ways that could pass as normal candy or other foods,” police warned.

Bradley is now facing charges including drug distribution and possession.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW