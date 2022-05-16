Police: Fleeing driver crashes into couple’s vehicle in Brooklyn Park, killing husband and injuring wife

A 22-year-old North St. Paul man is jailed after police say he fled officers in a stolen pickup truck and then rear-ended a car in Brooklyn Park, killing the driver and seriously injuring a passenger.

Adam Hunter Pattishall was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide shortly after Sunday’s crash. He had not been charged as of Monday afternoon.

A 57-year-old Maple Grove man died in the crash, while his 53-year-old wife is in critical condition but expected to survive, Brooklyn Park Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said Monday.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers were notified by Osseo police that a stolen pickup truck had fled from one of its officers at a high rate of speed and was last seen headed south on County Road 81 into Brooklyn Park.

A short time later, officers were notified the pickup truck had crashed into a car at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81. They discovered it had smashed into the back of a car stopped at a red light on County Road 81, Bruley said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect ran from the crash scene, but someone called 911 to report his location. Pattishall was arrested at a nearby gas station, Bruley said.

Pattishall’s criminal history includes convictions for auto theft, burglary and drug possession.

In February 2021, Pattishall was pulled over in Rice County, Minn., for driving 98 mph with a suspended license and no proof of insurance, court records show. A syringe was found in the car, which had been reported stolen two days earlier but no longer was listed as such at the time of the stop. Pattishall was subsequently convicted of three misdemeanor driving offenses.

