Police: Northampton woman killed in townhome, 'friend' named suspect

Northampton police and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office is continuing a homicide investigation into the June 8, 2022 death of Samantha Rementer

Northampton police are calling the death last week of a 31-year-old woman a homicide and they say they have identified a suspect, who remains hospitalized after an apparent suicide attempt.

Samantha Rementer died at a townhouse where she lived in the 12000 block of Clark Court in the Tapestry development on June 8, after what police described as an assault committed by a man described as a "friend," according Chief Steven LeCompte, who issued a press release update Monday night.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect, who remains hospitalized with an injury consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.

An unknown number of children were found in the home at the time of the murder, and they are being cared for by relatives, LeCompte said. Police did not release the ages of the children or their relationship to the suspect or Rementer.

Police did not release additional details about the murder, other than the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with additional information related to this homicide can email the investigators at: crimetips@nhtwp.org or call the Northampton Township Police at 215-322-6111 and ask for the on-duty detective.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Police: Northampton woman killed in townhome, 'friend' a suspect