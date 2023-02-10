Police in northern Berks seek tips in Cabela's theft

Feb. 10—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured regularly in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Retail theft

Date and time: Jan 14 about 1 p.m.

Location: Cabela's, Tilden Township.

Suspect: Unknown male

Police synopsis:

The suspect arrived in what appeared to be a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. Once in the store, he asked an employee to get a night vision rifle scope, valued at $4,000, from a display case. The suspect took the scope and went to another section of the store, removed the security device that was on the packaging, then left without paying for it.

Anyone with information pertaining to this theft incident or who can identify the suspect or the vehicle is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert. Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips may be submitted by either calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip. Additional information may be found at alertberks.org.