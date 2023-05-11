Police: Northern Cambria couple steals from apartment of tenant in jail

May 11—NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. — A Northern Cambria Borough man and woman were jailed Tuesday, accused of stealing appliances from an apartment while the tenant was in jail, authorities said.

Northern Cambria police charged Sierra Dawn Jim, 28, of Cherry Ridge Terrace, and Tyler Baker, 23, of Chestnut Avenue, with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.

According to a complaint affidavit, Jim and Baker allegedly burglarized an apartment on Cherry Ridge Terrace on May 5, making off with three appliances worth $1,550.

The couple allegedly entered the apartment several times while the tenant was in jail. Police said they stole two window air conditioners and a small freezer.

Surveillance videos show Jim and Baker enter the apartment through a back door and a window.

Jim was arraigned by District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond. Baker was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and jailed on $60,000 percentage bond.