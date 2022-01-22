Police: Northern Maine couple arrested after bogus money used at the county jail

Jan. 22—AUBURN — A man and woman from northern Maine were arrested late Thursday night after they tried to bail someone out of the Androscoggin County Jail using counterfeit money, Auburn police said.

Just before midnight Thursday, police arrested Angelina Quirion, 39, of Bangor, and Adam Jalbert, 33, of Caribou. Each is charged with four counts of aggravated drug trafficking and with violating conditions of release based on earlier drug charges.

Police said they were called in when the jail reported that the couple attempted to use bogus money to bail an inmate out of jail. The inmate was not identified.

When police arrived at the jail about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, they found Quirior and Jalbert sitting in a car outside the facility, according to a news release from Deputy Chief Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department said.

After a search of the car, with the help of a Lewiston police dog, investigators said they recovered 112.3 grams of cocaine base, 165.3 grams of cocaine, 299.5 grams of fentanyl, and 492.3 grams of methamphetamines and a 9 mm pistol.

The couple remained jailed Friday. Police said other agencies have joined the investigation and additional charges are likely.

Jalbert was charged two years ago with stabbing a man in Caribou. The victim in the Nov. 17, 2020, attack was taken by helicopter to a Bangor hospital and survived his wounds.

Jalbert was charged with elevated aggravated assault after police captured him the day after the stabbing. It was not immediately clear whether the case has been resolved in court.