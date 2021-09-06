Police say a Northport man shot to death in New Haven

A 30-year old North Branford man was shot to death in New Haven early Sunday morning, police said Monday.

Police in New Haven said Zaire Luciano, of the Northport section of North Branford, was “struck by gunfire” on Chamberlain Street, between Chamberlain Place and Forbes Avenue.

There were multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired and police said that, after they responded, Luciano was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said the shooting is being investigated and more information might be made public at a later time. The police asked witnesses to call the police department.