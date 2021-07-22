Police: Northumberland man jailed on child porn charges

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Jul. 22—NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man is jailed on $150,000 bail after state police discovered 147 videos and 235 images of child sexual abuse materials on a cellphone.

Wayne Lewis, 20, of Orange Street, is now jailed on $150,000 cash bail after being arraigned Wednesday by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on felony charges of child pornography.

State police say they received 25 cyber tips from Google and after being granted a search warrant by Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini, troopers arrived at the Orange Street home Wednesday and seized the phone, police said.

When the phone was reviewed, the videos and pictures were discovered and Lewis admitted the device was his, troopers said. Lewis was taken into custody, troopers said.

Lewis is now being held at the Northumberland County Jail where he will await a preliminary hearing.

