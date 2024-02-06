Police in northwestern Berks disrupt predawn home burglary [update]

Feb. 5—Editors's note: The original version of this article was edited to include additional details about the burglary and the suspect's current residence.

Bethel Township police disrupted a predawn burglary Monday after a homeowner dialed 911 after being awakened by a noise from an intruder rooting through their kitchen.

The caller reported just before 4 a.m. that he and his wife woke up to the sound of someone walking around the first floor of their home in the 1300 block of Pine Grove Road. They were in their bedroom upstairs.

The caller said he looked down the stairs and saw a man walking around.

A police officer arrived minutes later and saw the intruder was still in the house. He took the suspect, identified as Carl Moyer, 64, no permanent address, into custody without incident. They said he was in the process of taking food.

Police said Moyer resided in the township until recently.

Moyer was transported to Berks County Central Processing where he was awaiting arraignment Monday morning on burglary, criminal trespass and theft charges.