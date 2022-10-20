Police: Norwalk massage parlor employees arrested, charges include prostitution, massaging without a license

Eight people were arrested in connection to a workplace misconduct investigation at two Norwalk massage parlors on Wednesday, according to Norwalk Lt. Joe Dinho.

The Norwalk Police Department conducted an investigation into the labor practices of two massage parlors, Lily Spa on New Canaan Ave. and Healthy Massage on Main Ave. Police used undercover officers and informants in addition to months of surveillance of the two locations.

The investigation resulted in eight arrests, including four with prostitution charges. Stop work orders for each business were issued by the Wage and Workplace Standards Division for allegedly providing inaccurate payroll records for cash payments to workers and insufficient workers’ compensation coverage, police said. Police also seized $8,000 in cash during their investigations.

Yuehua Song, 50, of Flushing, New York was charged with prostitution, permitting prostitution, promoting prostitution, conspiracy to commit prostitution and massage without a license. Min Yu, 46, of Flushing was charged with prostitution, promoting prostitution, conspiracy to commit prostitution and massage without a license. Both Lila Spa employees were held in lieu of $1,250 bonds.

Xueyuan He, 47, of Flushing was charged with promoting prostitution and permitting prostitution at Healthy Spa. He was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Youfang Pan, 51, of Flushing was charged with prostitution, conspiracy to commit prostitution, promoting prostitution and massaging without a license at Healthy Spa. Pan was held on a $2,750 bond.

Mei Jin Zheng, 39, of East Meadow, New York was charged with interfering with a search warrant and massaging without a license at Healthy Spa and held on a $1,250 bond.

Three other employees of Healthy Spa were charged with massaging without a license. All eight are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).