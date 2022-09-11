Police: Norwalk officer assaulted at Oyster Festival

A Norwalk police officer was injured after he was reportedly assaulted responding to a fight at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night, police said.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Norwalk Police Department officers learned of a fight between juveniles at the Oyster Festival near the Kids Cove. According to police, officers responded and broke up two different fights.

As the officers led one of the juveniles to Seaview Avenue, one of the officers was reportedly attacked by two men, police said. One man jumped on the officer, while the second man repeatedly punched the officer in the head, according to police.

As additional officers ran to help, one of the men ran into the crowd, police said. The other man, identified by police as Ezekiel Syphrette, 31, of Norwalk allegedly continued assaulting the officer and tore his shirt, police said.

According to police, the officer hit his head on a gate when he was bringing Syphrette to the ground.

The officer was taken to Norwalk Hospital. He suffered a head injury and fractured arm, according to police. He was treated and released, police said.

Syphrette was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the man who fled is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3051.