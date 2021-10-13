Police in Norway say man armed with bow and arrows killed 5 people

An arrow that was shot on Wednesday night. Terje Bendiksby/AFP via Getty Images

A man carrying a bow and arrows was arrested in Kongsberg, Norway, on Wednesday night after police say he shot and killed five people.

Two others, including an off-duty police officer, were wounded and are hospitalized in intensive care. Police Chief Oeying Aes told reporters that "based on the information we have, there is one person behind this." The suspect has not yet been interviewed.

Acting Prime Minister Erna Solberg said the attack was "gruesome," while Jonas Gahr Stoere, the prime minister-designate, called it "a cruel and brutal act." Kongsberg is 41 miles southwest of Oslo.

