Police: Norwich man allegedly used gun during domestic violence incident

Sep. 28—NORWICH — Police said they arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who allegedly threatened a victim with a firearm during a domestic violence incident.

Malcom Johnson, 18, of 49 14th St., was charged with two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal alteration of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, use of a machine gun in a violent crime, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening, interfering with an officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Police said they were dispatched at approximately 3:45 p.m. to an undisclosed address for a report of domestic violence involving a firearm. The caller said the man had fled the scene and was running down Prospect Street.

A description of the suspect was broadcast over the police department's radio. Shortly after, officers said, they found a man who matched the suspect's description on Prospect Street. Police would later identify the man as Johnson. When they tried to stop him, a physical struggle ensued over a bag Johnson was trying to keep in his possession, police said. Eventually, Johnson was taken into custody.

During their investigation, police said they searched the bag and found two loaded firearms, one of which was a fully automatic pistol.