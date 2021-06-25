Police: Norwich man attempts to flee traffic stop, crashes into two parked cars

Jun. 25—NORWICH — A local man faces several charges after he allegedly attempted to flee from a police motor vehicle stop and crashed into two parked cars.

Bryan Davis, 26, of 414 Central Ave., Apt. 1, was charged at 11 p.m. Tuesday with disobeying the signal of an officer, driving with a suspended license or registration, failure to carry minimum insurance, evading responsibility and driving an unregistered motor vehicle. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear July 6 in Norwich Superior Court.

Police said an officer attempted a motor vehicle stop when Brown allegedly sped up and attempted to flee. The officer stopped the pursuit after a short distance, but police dispatch soon reported a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Boswell Avenue and Fourteenth Street.

Officers determined it was the same vehicle and said Brown crashed into two unoccupied parked cars. He had left the scene on foot, but officers located him further down the street.