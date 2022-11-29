Police: Norwich parents fought, then held down armed home invader until officers arrived

NORWICH ― An armed man chose the wrong home to break into Monday morning, according to a Norwich police report.

Police said a husband and wife called 911 from their bedroom at 5:38 a.m., while struggling with a man armed with an assault rifle. One of the three children in the home at the time was also in the parents' bedroom during the fight, the report states.

By the time police arrived at their Cliff Street home, the couple was holding down the man, identified as 34-year-old Jevon Scholl. A shot had been fired into the ceiling during the struggle, but Scholl was the only person reported to be sent to the hospital for injuries.

Jevon Scholl, 34, was charged with home invasion, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of high capacity magazine, illegal possession of assault rifle, third degree assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police looking for second suspect in Cliff Street home invasion

The couple said a second person, possibly answering to the name "Mel," was also involved in the home invasion, but fled.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. A hunt with a police dog did not immediately find the suspected second person.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Lawton at 860-886-5561, extension #3157, by email at tlawton@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561, extension #4. All information can be kept confidential.

