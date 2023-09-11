Police notes: Arrest after three men fight in Longmont intersection

Sep. 11—Sunday

—12:22 a.m. An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation before arresting a man for a DUI.

—1:03 a.m. Officers arrested a man after responding to three men fighting in the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Main Street.

—8:26 a.m. Police were notified of a stolen vehicle in the area of Ken Pratt Boulevard and South Hover Street. The vehicle was found in the 1300 block of Dry Creek Drive and a man was arrested.

—12:56 p.m. Officers responded to an assault call in the 1700 block of Main Street. A man was arrested on several charges.