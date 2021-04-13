Police notes: Assault near 11th and Main in Longmont

Apr. 13—On Saturday, Longmont police officers took a report of an assault in the 1100 block area of Main Street. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

On Sunday, Longmont police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Redmond Drive. A summons was issued.

A Frederick officer made a traffic stop in the 7000 block of Colorado Boulevard on April 6. The driver was arrested for DUI, resisting arrest and assault.

On Wednesday, at Tipple Parkway and Maple Street in Frederick, an officer conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The party was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Weld County Detention Facility without incident.