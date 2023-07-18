Police notes: Burglary on Third Avenue Place in Longmont

Jul. 18—LONGMONT

Monday

—11:40 a.m. Police received a report of a burglary in the 2500 block of Third Avenue Place.

—11:05 a.m. Officers responded to a report of sex assault in the 1600 block of Stones Peak Drive. The investigation is ongoing.

—4:55 p.m. Officers responded to a report generated via phone reference of a burglary in the 300 block of Hover Street.

FREDERICK

July 10

—8:13 a.m. Police responded to a traffic accident in the area of Colo. 52 and Flying Circle. One of the drivers had a warrant and was taken into custody.

July 11

—4:42 a.m. An officer observed a vehicle fail to turn at an intersection and was further observed weaving in the area of Colo. 52 at Silver Birch Boulevard. The driver was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

Friday

—4:10 a.m. An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 6100 block of Aggregate Boulevard. The driver was arrested for several outstanding warrants.