Police notes: Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle on Pratt Street, multiple other thefts in Longmont

Feb. 2—An employee of a Longmont business in the 2400 block of Pratt Street on Monday reported a stolen catalytic converter.

A Longmont resident on Monday reported his utility trailer was stolen from the 600 block of Olympia Avenue. The trailer was recovered in unincorporated Boulder County.

A Longmont resident in the 2200 block of Smith Drive reported a theft on Monday.

On Sunday, Longmont police responded the 600 block of Main Street in reference to a criminal mischief incident.

Longmont police on Sunday took a report of vehicle trespass from the 1200 block of South Hover Street.

On Sunday, Longmont police took a report of criminal trespass from the 800 block of Bowen Street.

Longmont police about 3 a.m. Monday investigated a theft in the 1200 block of Lanyon Lane. A woman reported several items stolen from her home.

On Monday, a Longmont resident reported an aggravated motor vehicle theft in the 00 block of 15th Avenue.

An employee of a Longmont business on Monday reported an aggravated motor vehicle theft in the 1500 block of Nelson Road.

Longmont police took a report of a vehicle trespass and theft in the area of Ninth Avenue and Baker Street on Monday.

On Monday, Longmont police responded to the 700 block of 17th Avenue on the report of a criminal mischief incident.

Frederick police on Saturday responded to a theft from a vehicle in the 6300 block of Indian Paintbrush.

On Jan. 25, Erie police took a report of a theft in the 1100 block of Larkspur Drive.

Erie officers on Jan. 26 police took a report of an auto theft, which occurred in the 100 block of Maxwell Avenue.

On Friday, an Erie officer investigated a crash involving two vehicles near Colo. 52 and and East County Line Road.