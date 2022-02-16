Police notes: Custodial parents violate protection orders against each other

Feb. 16—About 3 p.m. Monday, Longmont officers responded to Longmont High School on a report of two restraining order violations. Two male custodial parents violated orders they have against each other.

Longmont police on Dec. 27 responded to the 1500 block of Liberty Court for a trespass in progress. A Longmont woman was issued a summons for trespass.

At 9:31 a.m. Monday, Longmont officers responded to a theft in the 2200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

An employee of a Longmont business in the 100 block of South Main Street reported a stolen vehicle at 9:32 a.m. Monday.

At 3:13 p.m. Monday, a Longmont resident reported an attempted theft of the catalytic converter from her vehicle while it was parked in the 2600 block of Third Avenue.

On Sunday, Longmont police took a report of a theft in the 1900 block of Main Street.

About 1 p.m. Monday, Longmont police responded to a burglary in the 1200 block of Holly Avenue.

Longmont officers, at 10:51 p.m. Monday, responded to the 1700 block of Hover Street, where a window was broken.

On Sunday, Longmont officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Nelson Road.

Frederick police on Feb. 7 responded to a cold theft in the 8100 block of the I-25 west frontage road. An owner of a vehicle reported that his catalytic converter was stolen over the weekend.

On Feb. 9, Frederick officers were notified of a potential financial elder abuse incident in the 200 block of Sixth Street.