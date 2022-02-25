Police notes: Longmont officers arrest man in connection with robbery call on Third Avenue

Feb. 25—Longmont police about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to the 1200 block of Third Avenue on a call about a robbery. A man was arrested.

Longmont police on Wednesday took a report in reference to criminal trespass and theft that occurred in the 4500 block of Redmond Drive.

On Wednesday, a Longmont resident reported a theft in the 1600 block of Stardance Circle.

Longmont police were dispatched on Tuesday to the zero hundred block of 21st Avenue for a report of an auto theft.

About 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont officers were dispatched to assist to another agency in the 10 block of Third Avenue in reference to fraudulent charges on a credit card. A man was arrested and released on a felony summons.

Longmont police about 10 p.m. Wednesday received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 100 block of Third Avenue.

On Feb. 17, Erie police responded to the 1200 block of Columbine Way in reference to burglary.