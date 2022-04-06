Police notes: Longmont officers investigate counterfeit bills found at Main Street business

Apr. 6—Longmont police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Main Street for a fraud report on Monday. Upon arrival, the business relinquished three counterfeit bills that had been discovered after numerous transactions.

Longmont officers on Monday were dispatched to the area of the 600 block of Coffman Street in reference to a trespass. A man was arrested.

Longmont police responded to a disturbance in the 2500 block of Main Street on Monday. A man was issued a summons.

About 10:35 p.m. Monday, Longmont police took a report of a theft of a bicycle in the 2000 block of Collyer Street.

Longmont police responded on Sunday to the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard for a robbery. The suspect was located, contacted and arrested.

On Sunday, Erie officers took a report of a robbery in the 3300 block of Arapahoe Road.