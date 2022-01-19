Police notes: Longmont officers respond to report of stolen motorcycle

Jan. 19—Longmont police about 7:35 a.m. Monday responded to the 1800 block of Celestial Lane in reference to a burglary that occurred overnight. A motorcycle was taken from a garage.

On Monday, a Longmont resident reported a burglary and a theft in the 700 block of Coffman Street. There are no investigative leads.

A Berthoud resident on Monday reported an aggravated motor vehicle theft in the 2200 block of Main Street in Longmont. There are no investigative leads.

Longmont police on Sunday responded to the 1300 block of Dry Creek Drive on the report of a theft. There is currently no suspect information.

On Sunday, Longmont officers responded to a shoplifting in the 2500 block of Main Street. A woman was contacted and issued a summons.

Longmont police about 2 p.m. Monday took a theft report in the 700 block of South Sherman Street.

On Monday, Longmont police officers were dispatched to a report of criminal mischief in the 5000 block of Maxwell Avenue.

Longmont police on Monday responded to a series of vehicle trespasses in the 1200 block of South Hover Street.

On Jan. 11, Erie officers responded to the 1400 block of Blue Sky Circle in reference a vehicle trespassing.

Erie police on Jan. 11 took a report of a vehicle trespass in the 700 block of Dinosaur Drive.

On Jan. 12, Erie officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Colo. 7 on report of a theft.

Erie officers on Saturday contacted a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Colo. 7. A woman was arrested.