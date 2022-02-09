Police notes: Longmont officers respond to burglary on Primrose Court

Feb. 9—Longmont police responded to a burglary in the 200 Block of Primrose Court about 9 a.m. Monday.

Longmont police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue and Alpine Street on the report of a suspicious incident about 8:30 p.m. Monday. A man was arrested.

Longmont officers were dispatched to a business in the 2500 block of Main Street for a report of shoplifting on Monday. A woman was issued a summons.

Frederick police on Jan. 31 assisted the Weld County Sheriff's Office with a K-9 search for a suspect who had several warrants and fought with deputies.

On Sunday, Frederick officers responded to Indian Peaks Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim. It was determined the incident occurred in Dacono, and Dacono police took over the investigation.

Erie officers took report of a theft that occurred in the 2300 block of Meadow Sweet Lane on Feb. 1.