Police notes: Longmont officers respond to burglary on Primrose Court

Annie Mehl, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Feb. 9—Longmont police responded to a burglary in the 200 Block of Primrose Court about 9 a.m. Monday.

Longmont police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue and Alpine Street on the report of a suspicious incident about 8:30 p.m. Monday. A man was arrested.

Longmont officers were dispatched to a business in the 2500 block of Main Street for a report of shoplifting on Monday. A woman was issued a summons.

Frederick police on Jan. 31 assisted the Weld County Sheriff's Office with a K-9 search for a suspect who had several warrants and fought with deputies.

On Sunday, Frederick officers responded to Indian Peaks Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim. It was determined the incident occurred in Dacono, and Dacono police took over the investigation.

Erie officers took report of a theft that occurred in the 2300 block of Meadow Sweet Lane on Feb. 1.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • America Movil says major 5G launch on track, optimistic about pay TV in Mexico

    Mexican telecoms giant America Movil expects to launch 5G services in 90% of the countries where it operates this year and is optimistic about pay TV in Mexico despite a setback from the telecoms regulator, company executives said on Wednesday. Colombia is the only country where the company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, does not yet have spectrum for 5G, executives said.

  • A shopper with green hands had a ‘hissy fit,’ threw a Barbie, then left a Florida Walmart

    She asked to speak to “Kim the manager,” who did not exist.

  • Man Found Guilty Of Stepdaughter’s Murder, Forced Her To Take Lethal Dose Of Heroin

    A Virginia man was found guilty of murdering his adopted stepdaughter by forcefully giving her a lethal dose of heroin. On Monday, jurors took 45 minutes to find 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, according to WAVY 10. It was the second time Wesley stood trial for the murder of his adopted daughter, 18-year-old Angelica Hadsell Angelica disappeared while visiting her parents’ home in the Tarrallton area of Norfolk in March 2015, according to the N

  • Man Arrested After Allegedly Raping Fellow Passenger on Trans-Atlantic Night Flight From Newark

    Reuters/Toby MelvilleA 40-year-old man has been arrested after a fellow passenger alleged that he raped her on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newark to London.The British man is alleged to have forced himself on the unidentified woman—a fellow passenger who he didn’t know previously—while other passengers slept on the nighttime United flight last week.A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were there to arrest the man when the flight landed at Heathrow early last Mond

  • Two inmates who escaped Tennessee jail through air vent are dead, authorities say

    Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.

  • Missing Carlstadt man found after 12 days, ending search by police and family

    James Dugan had been missing since he told his family he was meeting a woman in Newark on Jan. 27, 2022.

  • Inside Ron Jeremy’s Motion To Have 21 Sexual Assault Trials

    The disgraced porn star requested a separate trial for each accuser, with allegations ranging from assaulting minors and drugging women for sex to forcible groping

  • Body of Colorado Springs woman, Kara Nichols, found 10 years after she went missing

    Authorities say they found the remains of a 19-year-old Colorado Springs woman, Kara Nichols, nearly 10 years after she went missing. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office made the announcement during a press briefing Tuesday, adding that a suspect has also been arrested.

  • Middletown man sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for 'worst case' of child neglect

    Albert Dunkowski, 54, will spend up to 21 years in prison for what one doctor called the "worst case" of child neglect he had ever seen.

  • Tri-Cities police looking for man shopping for gun who aimed and pulled trigger in store

    Police are asking for help identifying the man

  • Alleged shoplifter seen carrying stack of steaks out of NYC Trader Joe’s: report

    An alleged shoplifter was caught on video making his way out of a New York City Trader Joe's carrying a stack of stolen steaks that looked like it could feed a football team’s offensive line, according to a report.

  • Police: Saints' Kamara, 3 others attacked man at Vegas club

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching and badly injuring a man in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara last weekend at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, according to a police arrest report. The alleged victim told Las Vegas police he fell unconscious on the floor, where police said video showed him being punched, kicked and stomped on by three people who accompanied Kamara at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino. “At no point during this attack did (the man) hit, punch or push Kamara or any of his associates,” said the police report made public Tuesday.

  • Scott Peterson juror to be granted immunity if she pleads the Fifth

    Also discussed was whether a book co-authored by Richelle Nice, letters she wrote to Scott Peterson or things she said, all after the trial, could be offered as evidence.

  • Missouri man convicted at 14 of killing mom gets parole

    Attorneys for 37-year-old Michael Politte confirmed Tuesday that he had been given parole, the Kansas City Star reported. He is set to be released April 23 from the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Politte was 14 years old in 1998 when, according to his lawyers, he found the burning body of his mother, Rita Politte, on the floor of their home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell as he and a friend, who said they awoke to smoke, scrambled to escape. Investigators said the fire was started with gasoline and determined that Rita Politte had also suffered blunt force head trauma.

  • Texas Woman Went On TV To Find Husband’s Killer, Now Guilty Of His Murder

    A Texas woman admitted to plotting the "heinous" murder of her husband who was shot dead the morning after after the couple had celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. Jennifer Lynne Faith, 49, pleaded guilty on Monday to orchestrating the Oct. 9, 2020 murder of her spouse, James Faith. Faith was originally charged with obstruction of justice and interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire. Faith is accused of pressuring her Tennessee-based boyfriend, Darrin Lopez, to shoot her h

  • Nurse sets coworker on fire in hospital break room, New Jersey officials say

    Hospital officials said the accused attacker is a travel nurse.

  • Fresno woman attacked by her boyfriend, cops say. Then her son pulled out a knife

    The domestic violence incident occurred west of Highway in Fresno.

  • ‘Get me a woman’: Man facing rape, murder charges in nursing home death

    Dwayne Freeman was formally charged Tuesday with murder and rape in the death of Patricia Newnum at Homestead Healthcare Center Feb. 2.

  • GOP lawmaker accuses Capitol Police of breaking into his office

    Freshman Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) on Tuesday accused the U.S. Capitol Police of "illegally" entering his office and allegedly taking pictures of "confidential legislative products" in November.What he's saying: "The [USCP] Intelligence Division investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act," Nehls tweeted.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The weekend before Thanksgiving, "Capitol Police entered my office without my knowle

  • DC-area sniper appeals life sentences given to him as a juvenile

    The Maryland Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on Tuesday over whether Lee Boyd Malvo, the last living D.C.-area sniper, should be given a revised sentence under new federal and state laws that apply to those convicted of crimes as juveniles. In 2002, Malvo, who was then 17, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison after a sniper spree nearly 20 years ago in which 10 people were killed and another three wounded in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia over a span of 22 days. In 2009, Malvo pleaded guilty for his role in killing six people in Montgomery County, Maryland, and received six life sentences without the possibility of parole.