Police notes: Loud Longmont party; Frederick unemployment fraud

Mar. 23—At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Longmont officers responded to the Advenir at Wildwood apartments in reference to an ongoing noise complaint issue. A unit has been having large parties late into the night and disturbing multiple neighbors.

Frederick police responded to a traffic accident call about 10 a.m. March 17. It was determined that the driver who caused the accident was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI.

About 2:30 p.m. March 17, in the 4000 block of Colo. 52, a male subject was cited for operation of an ATV on public sidewalk and roadway.

Officers responded to Cottonwood Circle on a report of a stolen motorcycle about 7:30 p.m. March 17.

Frederick police stopped a driver speeding and determined to be under the influence of marijuana about 10:30 a.m. March 18. He was arrested for DUI.

Frederick police took six reports of unemployment fraud from March 17 to March 19.