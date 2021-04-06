Police notes: Speeding stop leads to K9 drug find

Apr. 6—After Longmont police pulled over a car for speeding on Monday, K9 "Rudi" found two passengers in possession of illegal narcotics. One passenger, a man, was in possession of methamphetamines, cocaine and a firearm. He was booked and then released on a felony summons. A woman in the car was issued a summons for possession of methamphetamines. The driver was given a summons for speeding.

At Sandstone Ranch on Sunday, Longmont police responded to multiple reports of cars being broken into. There were no witnesses, and no suspects were found.

A man reportedly broke a small window of a business in the 200 block of Main Street in Longmont on Sunday. Police are reviewing the security footage.

Officers took a report of a harassment and theft in the 4500 block of Redmond Drive in Longmont on Monday.

On Monday, two women were contacted by Longmont police officers in the 4500 block of Dry Creek Drive. One of the women was arrested for violating a protection order.

Frederick police responded March 29 to a report of a cold theft in the 6200 Block of Easton Circle. Two catalytic converters had been stolen. There was no video surveillance or suspect information.

Frederick officers responded to the 4000 Block of Kodiak Court on March 31 for multiple reports of theft and property damage.

Frederick police responded to Bauer Drive on Thursday to a report of theft of construction materials.