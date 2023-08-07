Police notes: Trespass in the area of Third Avenue and Alpine Street in Longmont

Aug. 7—LONGMONT

Thursday

—7:30 a.m. Police responded to the area of Third Avenue and Alpine Street for a reported possible trespass of a vehicle. A woman was contacted and reportedly placed under arrest for the incident.

—1:49 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ute Highway and Main Street where a man was released with a summons and a woman was reportedly arrested on warrants.

Friday

—1:19 a.m. Officers contacted a man in the 700 block of Longs Peak Avenue for a parks violation. The man provided false identifying information and was later determined to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. The case remains open.

—2:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Lashley Street where a man was contacted and placed under arrest for reportedly having a warrant.

—4:52 p.m. Officers responded to a reported theft in the 2000 block of Zlaten Drive involving two men.

—7:19 p.m. Police responded to the report of auto theft in the area of Fifth Avenue and Coffman Street.

FIRESTONE

July 21

—11:28 a.m. Officers received a report of a theft in the 6100 block of Firestone Boulevard.

—7:04 p.m. Police responded to a report of a theft from a car in the 6500 block of Thunderhill Avenue.

July 22

—5:10 p.m. Police received a report of auto theft in the area of Remington Parkway and Bowersox Avenue.