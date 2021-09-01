Police notes: A vehicle reported stolen in 1300 block of South Coffman Street

Sep. 1—About 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Longmont officers investigated a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of South Coffman Street. A man was contacted in the area. He was found to have active warrants and was arrested on them.

On Monday, Longmont police took a report of a possible vandalism incident that occurred in the 400 block of Main Street back in 2014. A man confessed to vandalizing a sculpture near an art gallery.

Longmont police on Monday were dispatched for a disturbance on the 900 block of Pasque Drive. A man was contacted and arrested on warrants.

At 4:34 p.m. Sunday, a Longmont officer responded to a hit and run accident on the 2200 block of Collyer Street. A report was taken.

On Monday, Longmont police investigated a domestic violence-related incident in the 2000 block of Estes Lane. The investigation remains open.