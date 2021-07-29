Police notified of 'election integrity committee' asking Pennsylvania county residents how they voted

People in Pennsylvania said they were approached by members of an “election integrity committee” inquiring about their votes in the 2020 election, prompting accusations of intimidation, according to a new report.

Residents of York County reported receiving knocks at their doors in recent days by people wanting to know for whom they voted and by what method, causing officials to contact police over the incidents.

“I received some emails from residents who live in the southern part of York County,” York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said, according to the York Dispatch. “I’ve spoken with the individuals, and we’ve turned the matter over to law enforcement.”

PENNSYLVANIA SENATOR TO SEEK SUBPOENAS FOR ELECTION AUDIT

Steve Snell, a former Democratic candidate for the commonwealth’s House of Representatives, said two women claiming to be with the committee came to his door on Saturday seeking to speak with his 89-year-old mother-in-law.

“They did not ask who she voted for,” Snell said. “If they had, I would have thrown them out. I regret that I was not more persistent in asking about the ‘committee’ that they said they represented.”

“There is an intimidation factor, and that’s what their intent is,” Chad Baker, chairman of the Democratic Party of York County, said of the door-to-door visitors.

The Washington Examiner reached out to York County's three commissioners for comment on the incidents.

The incidents occurred in a state which former President Donald Trump and his campaign’s legal team asserted was rife with voter fraud after the election, and they follow recent requests from one Republican state lawmaker who is seeking a “forensic investigation” into the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.

York County, along with Tioga and Philadelphia Counties, all received letters from state Sen. Doug Mastriano on July 14 requesting “information and materials” for the purposes of performing an election audit in the swing state, much like the one currently underway in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Commissioners in Tioga County said that they wouldn’t fully comply with the request, telling Mastriano that they feared offering up "extremely expensive" election machines would result in their decertification, as has been the case with Maricopa County.

York County’s commissioners expressed similar concerns about complying with Mastriano’s request, while officials in Philadelphia County said earlier this month that they was in receipt of the letter but declined to comment on whether they would comply.

“We do want to be clear, however, that Senator Mastriano’s letter reiterates claims about the November 2020 election that have been resoundingly rejected by courts,” Nick Custodio, deputy commissioner for Philadelphia Chairwoman Lisa Deeley, told the Washington Examiner on July 16.

Mastriano, who is chairman of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, has since signaled that the committee will seek subpoenas for the counties as part of the investigation.

