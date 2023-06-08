Police notified of fake Edmonds officer, pulling people over in black Jeep

A man dressed as law enforcement and with lights and sirens on his car has been pulling people over in a black Jeep and saying he’s an Edmonds police officer, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

The Edmonds Police Department said the man is not an officer and the department does not have a black Jeep.

A victim told police they were on the side of Talbot Road when a black Jeep with lights and sirens pulled in behind him. The man allegedly had a vest that said “Sheriff” and said he was an EPD officer. When questioned, the man got back in his Jeep and left.

The EPD said if you see this car, call 911.

Adding, “We would like to give them the chance to sit in the back of a real EPD patrol vehicle....”

