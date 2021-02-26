Police: Notorious Haiti gang leader shot dead after prison escape

A notorious Haiti gang leader who escaped from a Haitian prison along with hundreds of other inmates in a spectacular jail break Thursday in which several prisoners were killed, is dead.

Haiti National Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Arnel Joseph was shot by police while traveling on a motorcycle in the town of L’Estère. The rural village is located just north of Port-au-Prince in the rice growing Artibonite Valley. A man accompanying Joseph was also shot and police are searching for him.

Desrosiers said two police officers came across Joseph while he was traveling through the town’s busy street market and thought he looked suspicious. When they ordered him to stop, he leaned in to fire his weapon. He was found with a 9 mm pistol, Desrosiers said.

A three-time fugitive from prison, Joseph escaped the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison Thursday. Haiti National Police have not said how many inmates left the overcrowded facility; officers regained control late Thursday after recapturing 40 prisoners. The U.N. indicated as many as 300 people had escaped.

Police: Notorious gang leader escapes in deadly Haiti prison break

Joseph had been awaiting trial on accusations of rape, kidnapping, homicide and illegal weapons possession. He was known for having terrorized residents in Village de Dieu, a Port-au-Prince slum and kidnapping lair. He was arrested in 2019 after a months-long manhunt.

Among those killed in the unrest was the director of the prison, Paul Joseph Hector. He was shot in the head, reportedly by inmates, Desrosiers said.

Haiti’s Citizen’s Protection Office said in a statement the “spectacular escape” occurred midday following tensions inside the prison, the exact nature of which were not specified. Obudsman Renan Hédouville said both detainees and Prison Administration officials were killed. Journalists at the scene saw at least seven bodies outside the facility.

UN Representative Helen La Lime said she is deeply concerned by the recent events.

Story continues

“While the prompt response of the Haitian National Police likely prevented the escape of more inmates, I encourage the police to speed up investigations on the circumstances surrounding this incident, redouble its efforts to re-apprehend the escapees, and strengthen security around prisons throughout the country,” she said.

La Lime also raised concerns about conditions inside the jail.

“This prison break further highlights the problem of prolonged preventive detention and prison overcrowding which remains matter of concern that must be urgently addressed by Haitian authorities,” she said.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, said they are following events related to the riot at the Croix-des-Bouquets detention facility.

“We are concerned that over 300 detainees remain at large,” he said, adding that they remain attentive to the ongoing national investigation. “The Secretary-General condemns these acts of violence and calls for swift justice and accountability for all those responsible.”