Police update November murder investigation: Fresno detectives looking for 3 people

Fresno police homicide detectives on Friday asked for the public’s help finding three suspects believed to be responsible in the killing of a 21-year-old woman about two months ago.

Officers responded just after 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25 to the 50 block of East California Avenue regarding a shooting victim at a liquor store parking lot.

Officers found Adriana Gonzales with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was taken to a local hospital where she died, police said.

Detectives on Friday said murder warrants have been issued for two suspects: 26-year-old Aaminah Norman and 23-year-old Devin Miliki Senegal.

Detectives also are looking for 29-year-old Sabrina Acosto-Ramirez, who is suspected of aiding and abetting after the fact.

Anyone with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, and can call Homicide Detective R. Montoya at 559-621-2449 or Detective C. Franks at 559-621-2427.