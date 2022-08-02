Police now investigating shooting outside Springfield gas station as homicide

The Springfield Police Department announced Tuesday morning that the shooting at the White Oak Station gas station on South Scenic Avenue on Saturday is now being investigated as a homicide after one of the victims died from his injuries.

According to investigators, officers responded to the gas station around 2:45 a.m. after gunshots had been reported. When they arrived, officers saw multiple cars speed away.

Later, one of the vehicles was located blocks away on Chestnut Expressway with three male gunshot victims inside. One was critically injured and transported to the hospital along with another victim with less serious injuries. The third victim refused medical treatment, according to police.

The critically injured victim succumbed to injuries Monday, according to the Springfield Police Department, and he has been identified as 18-year-old Jaiden Falls, of Springfield.

More: 2 injured in overnight shooting in Springfield

Investigators say they have not yet identified a suspect in this case, but they believe the parties involved knew each other.

This is the 12th homicide in Springfield this year.

The Springfield Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident and asks that anyone with information contact investigators at 417-864-1810 or at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police now investigating gas station shooting as homicide