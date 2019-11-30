2 victims were killed and police fatally shot a man wearing a hoax explosive vest in a terrorist attack at London Bridge

Reuters/LUKE POULTON





Two victims were killed, three others were injured, and a suspect was shot dead by police in a terrorist incident on London Bridge on Friday afternoon.

Police said that the suspect was wearing a "hoax" explosive device and they were keeping an "open mind" about the motive.

They said that officers from the City of London Police shot the man, who died at the scene. The police said they were responding to a stabbing and that "a number of people have been stabbed."

Multiple videos online seem to show a man held down by other people before being shot by police.

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the "breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two victims were killed, three were injured, and a suspect was shot dead by police in a terrorist incident on London Bridge on Friday afternoon, London Metropolitan Police said.

Neil Basu, assistant commissioner with the Met Police, said that officers and emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing at about 2 p.m. near London Bridge.

He said that one man was shot by specialist officers from the City of London police and died at the scene. He said the man was wearing a "hoax" explosive vest and he could "confirm that it has been declared a terrorist incident."

"I must stress we retain an open mind as to any motive," he said. "It would be inappropriate to speculate further at this time." Police had said earlier on Twitter that "a number of people have been stabbed." Basu did not give an update as to their condition, but said that information would be shared later.

"We are now in a position to confirm the identity of the suspect as 28-year-old Usman Khan (10.03.1991), who had been residing in the Staffordshire area," Basu confirmed in an early morning update. "As a result, officers are, tonight, carrying out searches at an address in Staffordshire.

"This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences," Basu continued. "He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence and clearly, a key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack."

Basu also said that they are not actively looking for anyone else connected with the attack.

Tweet Embed:

//twitter.com/mims/statuses/1200433171466268672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Armed police and officers with sniffer dogs just raced down canon street towards the station away from London Bridge. On the north side here several roads are closed @LBCpic.twitter.com/q4C5L7XyHE

"Tragically, two people – a man and a woman – were killed during the attack," Basu said in his Saturday morning update on the attack. "Three others – a man and two women – were also injured and remain in hospital."

Britain's prime minister and London's mayor praised the civilians who 'literally ran towards danger'

Videos on social media appeared to show members of the public pinning down the man before he was shot. London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the "breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger."

In one video, a man can be seen backing away from the group holding a knife, apparently trying to move it further away from the suspect.

Tweet Embed:

//twitter.com/mims/statuses/1200443475843379200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Video shows man walking away with a knife from incident at London Bridge. BBC correspondent Andy Moore says it's presumed he took the knife off the suspect https://t.co/6GvyKd0jiTpic.twitter.com/ERS10Dsxel

Sky News reported that the man was a transportation police officer in plainclothes.

In other videos, an officer can be seen stepping back from the struggle and apparently shooting the man at close range while he lies on the ground. Business Insider is not publishing the videos because of their graphic nature.

London Bridge Nov 29 More

Screenshot/Twitter/Rachael Venables

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters he had been briefed on the incident, and expressed gratitude for the bravery of the police officers and civilians who "physically intervened to protect the lives of others."