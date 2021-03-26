Police: NY man was high, drove wrong way on ramp

Mar. 26—SALISBURY — A New York man who drove the wrong way on a highway off-ramp before sliding down a hill Wednesday night was under the influence of drugs, according to local police.

After he crashed, Justin A. Byrd, 34, of Rochester was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with injuries not believed to be life threatening. Instead of being arrested, he was summonsed to appear in Newburyport District Court.

In addition to driving while under the influence of drugs, Byrd faces charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene after property damage and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicles.

Byrd will also likely face motor vehicle-related charges in Seabrook, where police first spotted him driving erratically about 7:20 p.m.

Seabrook police pursued him at high speeds before abandoning the chase once he crossed into Massachusetts. A short time later, about 7:30 p.m., he rear-ended a vehicle on Toll Road near Main Street and sped off. Salisbury police were alerted to Byrd's presence in town and began their search, according to Salisbury police.

To avoid being caught, Byrd entered a nearby Interstate 95 south off-ramp while headed in the wrong direction. He then briefly straddled a guardrail before driving his 2017 Volkswagen sedan down an embankment and into the woods, according to police.

Salisbury police Lt. Richard Dellaria said the incident was still under investigation and what kind of drugs Byrd had used before getting behind the wheel had yet to be determined.

"We're very fortunate more people were not injured by this operator's actions that night," Dellaria said.