Police: O’Hara Township house fire being investigated as suspicious

A house fire in O’Hara Township is being investigated as suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to a home along Powers Run Road on Thursday afternoon for reports of a fire.

Neighbors we spoke with were shocked to hear the fire turned out to be a crime scene.

