Police: Oak Harbor woman accidentally shot in buttock by felon fiancé

A woman who was brought into an emergency room in Coupeville with a gunshot wound to her buttock and leg was accidentally shot by her felon fiancé, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department.

At about 5:20 a.m. on July 6, Whidbey Health in Coupeville reported to police that a woman was brought to the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her buttock and leg.

The woman was brought to the emergency room in a private car from a home in Oak Harbor, without calling 911 for assistance.

Due to the nature of the injury, detectives went to the hospital to interview the woman.

Investigators noted that a different person had arrived at the emergency room in May 2022, with a serious stab wound from an assault at the same home.

Investigators also noted the woman’s story was inconsistent with her injury.

After investigators presented the woman with information about the previous assault, the woman changed her story.

She told police was asleep and her fiancé, whom she knew to be a convicted felon and ineligible to possess a firearm, was in bed with a pistol in his waistband.

The pistol apparently discharged, injuring the woman.

Oak Harbor police developed probable cause to arrest the fiancé, James Mathis, on charges of domestic violence, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

As of July 15, officers have attempted to contact Mathis and have asked him to turn himself in.