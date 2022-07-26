Police: Oakwood gunfire, robbery led to Middletown pursuit, crash into apartment

Jul. 26—A car reported stolen in Dayton was used by suspects firing shots in an Oakwood robbery before they fled, leading to a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Middletown, with the vehicle hitting an apartment building, records show.

The victim told authorities he was robbed and shot at about 3:35 a.m. July 22 on East Drive after suspects followed him into Oakwood from the Kettering Speedway on Shroyer Road, according to police records.

The victim — a Dayton man — said he was hit in the face by two suspects, one of whom struck him with a "semi-automatic style pistol," documents state.

After one suspect hit the victim with a fist, he "began to demand the money that they observed (the victim) with at the Speedway," according to an Oakwood police report.

When the victim refused, a second suspect took a magazine out of the gun to show it was loaded and returned it to the pistol before hitting the Dayton man with the weapon, records show.

The victim fell to the sidewalk and a third suspect exited the car "and they all began to go through (the victim's) pockets and assault him with closed hand strikes," the report states.

One of the suspects then fired a shot in the air, after which the victim ran toward Shroyer.

"An additional round was discharged from the firearm, this time being aimed toward (the victim's) right foot," according to the police report.

The man "stated that he believed to hear the bullet strike the ground near his foot but was not injured," police records state.

The victim said he was able to escape and saw the car fleeing.

The car, a burgundy Hyundai sedan, came up on "multiple hits throughout the morning" on traffic cameras from West Carrollton to Kettering, records show.

Franklin police later sought help in finding two male suspects after a high-speed chase through Franklin and Middletown that police said ended with the stolen Hyundai crashing into an apartment.

Story continues

About 4:45 a.m., Franklin police saw the car on Riley Boulevard at 4th Street. When officers attempted to stop the car, the driver failed to stop and continued at a high speed southbound on Riley, Lt. Brian Pacifico said in the statement.

The car traveled over South Main Street onto Ohio 73 headed west into Middletown, police said. When the driver attempted to turn onto Carmody Boulevard, he lost control and crashed into an apartment, Pacifico said.

If anyone knows the identity of the males that fled from the car is asked to call Franklin Det. David Hatfield at 937-746-2882.