Police obtain warrant charging MIT grad with murder in fatal shooting of Yale student

Connecticut police have obtained an arrest warrant charging a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate with murder in the fatal shooting of a Yale University student.

The New Haven Police Department announced the charge against Qinxuan Pan in a Facebook post on Saturday. He remains at large, according to the authorities.

Pan, 29, of Malden, Massachusetts, was previously named a "person of interest" in the death of Kevin Jiang. The second-year graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment was shot and killed outside his car on Feb. 6.

Police were looking into whether Jiang, 26, was a targeted victim in a road rage incident that possibly occurred after a car accident.

Image: Kevin Jiang (via Yale)

During a press conference earlier this month, New Haven police Chief Otoniel Reyes said that Pan should be considered “armed and dangerous” and the public should use “extreme caution” around him.

Police had said that Pan was seen in a stolen vehicle from Massachusetts at the Best Western hotel in North Haven on the night of the shooting. Authorities had previously obtained two arrest warrants for Pan, one for possession of a stolen vehicle in North Haven and another for stealing a vehicle out of Massachusetts.

On Feb. 11, he was seen driving with family members in Brookhaven, Georgia, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials with the agency believe he could be staying with family or friends in suburban Atlanta.

U.S. Marshals said it was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Pan.

A spokesperson for MIT previously told NBC News that Pan received undergraduate degrees from the university in computer science and mathematics in June 2014 and has been enrolled as a graduate student in the electrical engineering and computer science department since September 2014.

Jiang’s fiancee graduated with a degree in biological engineering from MIT in 2020. It is not clear if she knew Pan.