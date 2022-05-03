Police: Ocala man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in Marion County

An Ocala man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in Marion County.

Investigators said 42-year-old Ernesto Garcia crashed his van into another car near West State Road 40 and Interstate 75 on Saturday night, before driving away.

Police spotted Garcia driving eastbound on State Road 40 near SW 27th Ave. and tried to pull the van over.

Garcia then sped away from officers and a short chase ensued before officers were forced to break it off.

Another officer later spotted the van and made another attempt to stop Garcia.

Officers said Garcia ran several red lights at high speeds to get away from the police.

The chase ended when officers were able to deflate one of the van’s tires with stop sticks before the van was finally stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.

Garcia got out of the van, jumped a guardrail, and tried to run from officers before being caught by a sheriff’s office K-9.

Garcia was booked into the Marion County jail and charged with hit-and-run, fleeing with disregard for a person’s safety, and drug possession.

