Police: Odessan facing felony charge in hair-pulling incident

Jun. 2—A 37-year-old Odessa man is facing a felony charge after his former girlfriend and two witnesses told police he pulled her hair and extensions out of her head during an assault Wednesday night.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a call from the 4700 block of Permian Drive around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday about a man dragging a woman.

When officers arrived, a 33-year-old woman told officers Heath Wayne Fisher had been making a nuisance of himself since they broke up two weeks ago and she was afraid to live in her own home, the report stated.

That night, the woman said she was at her friend's home on Permian Drive when Fisher came inside without invitation, picked her up and slammed her against a wall and then a door, the report stated. Because she was on crutches, the woman said she couldn't fight back.

The woman said Fisher took her cellphone from her and threw it on the ground, making it inoperable, the report stated. He then began pulling her hair, causing both it and her extensions to come out.

When she began screaming for someone to call the police, the woman said a 16-year-old girl in the home began to dial 911, but was wrestled to the ground by Fisher, the report stated. She was eventually able to get away and make the call.

According to the report, when Fisher saw his former girlfriend's friend on the phone he pushed her against a wall.

Fisher eventually left the residence when he became aware police were on the way, the report stated.

He was arrested around 2 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with the intention of committing another felony, assault causing bodily injury and interference with an emergency request for assistance in connection with the incident. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and evading arrest.

The burglary charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison, but the other charges are misdemeanors. He remained in custody Friday. No bond had been set as of 1 p.m.