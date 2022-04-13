Brooklyn subway shooting ‘person of interest’ is now suspect, says mayor

Millions of New Yorkers began their commutes to work and school on Wednesday morning as law enforcement continued searching for the gunman who shot 10 people on a subway train during yesterday’s morning rush hour.

The manhunt ramped up for 62-year-old Frank R James who police have identified as a “person of interest” in the mass shooting, but Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday said was a suspect.

Police found a key to a U-Haul van at the scene which authorities said James rented in Philadelphia, as well as a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and extended magazines, a hatchet, fireworks, a liquid believed to be gasoline, a black garbage can, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades.

At least four school children aged 12 to 16 are believed to be among the injured passengers requiring medical treatment after suffering from bullet wounds, smoke inhalation, falls and panic. Five of 10 people shot were reported to be in critical but stable condition; another 13 were injured, though nobody was reported to be in life-threatening condition.

Frank R James, identified as a ‘person of interest’ by the New York city police, was on Wednesday named suspect by Mayor Eric Adams. Photograph: AP

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the gunman who was wearing a gas mask as he fired 33 shots on the packed train, in what is the worst violent incident on public transit in recent history.

James, who has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, appears to have posted dozens of angry rambling videos on social media in recent years in which he expressed a range of bigoted and bizarre views on topics ranging from mental health services and race to Ukraine. Police released a screenshot of James taken from a YouTube video posted by a channel belonging to the username prophetoftruth88.

In a video posted last month, James singled out the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, by name, criticizing his recently announced public safety policies targeting homeless people in the subway. The security detail for Adams, who is currently at home recovering from Covid, will be strengthened in light of the videos, according to New York’s police commissioner, Keechant Sewell.

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, one neighbor told the New York Times that James walked with a limp, and described him as quiet and unthreatening, while another said he was grumpy, standoffish and weird.

By early Wednesday morning, subway service had resumed at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn as police finished their crime scene investigation. On Tuesday, graphic images had shown chaotic scenes on the platform after the mass shooting, with wounded passengers lying on the ground as others administered tourniquets to stem bleeding from their legs.

Other footage recorded as the train pulled into the station showed black smoke pouring out as the doors opened, followed by passengers, some screaming, others stumbling and falling to the platform. Phone images showed blood on the floor of the car.

Law enforcement agencies are urging people to send them video footage from the crime scene to assist the manhunt after it was revealed that at least one camera at the subway station failed to capture anything during the attack due to a “malfunction”.

Police presence on the subway was beefed up overnight, but Tuesday’s terrifying incident follows a spate of random attacks on the subway which will not help government efforts to convince people that the city’s underground transport system is safe. At least a third of New Yorkers – around 3 million people – ride the subway, but passenger numbers are still down more than 40% compared to pre-pandemic numbers.