Police offer reward in Oklahoma manhunt after bystander killed, deputy shot

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still searching for a man they say shot a Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy and killed a person driving by.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Kameron Jenkins of Oklahoma City, who is being charged with several crimes including felony murder, shooting with intent to kill and possessing a firearm after former felony conviction by Greg Mashburn, District Attorney of Garvin County.

Jenkins was last seen near Wynnewood at exit 60 on Interstate 35.

Kameron Jenkins accused of shooting deputy, passenger

According to the affidavit, Jenkins was driving northbound on I-35 when Deputy Sean Steadman attempted a traffic stop. The deputy is part of a multi-county task force.

Jenkins exited on Exit 60 and drove until Steadman conducted a tactical vehicle intervention, forcing Jenkins' car to stop. Jenkins and Steadman exchanged gunfire, and Steadman was shot in the chin, according to the affidavit. A passenger in Jenkins' vehicle was taken into custody.

The passenger of a dump truck traveling north on I-35, Gwaun Frierson, was struck by a stray bullet and killed.

Jenkins fled and law enforcement has been looking for him since.

According to the affidavit, Jenkins previously pled guilty to other firearm charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon in 2016 and possession of a firearm in 2019.

Police offering reward for information

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to Jenkins’s arrest. Anyone who has information on Jenkins should call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip at https://okccrimetips.com/.

