Police offering cash reward for information that leads to arrest of Dayton parade shooting suspect

Police are offering a cash award to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a suspect after a shot was fired during the Dayton Children’s parade downtown last week.

>> Previous Coverage: Police confirm a shot was fired during Dayton Children’s Parade downtown; No one injured

Shortly after the parade started, approximately 20 to 30 juveniles began physically fighting between Boston Stoker and the KeyBank building, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

>> Springfield police seek video from public of downtown shooting last week

Officers moved toward the fight when a single gunshot was fired and the group of juveniles scattered from the downtown area, the spokesperson said.

Attendees of the parade then fled the area and the parade was cancelled.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 to anyone with any information leading to the location, identification, or arrest of the suspect.











