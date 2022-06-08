Police offering reward for information in deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
Police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in a deadly shooting.
Police are trying to find D’angelo Maddix.
Fugitive investigators are now requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.
They say he was involved in the shooting of a man on 17th Street in midtown back in April.
He faces murder and armed robbery charges.
There is a $2,000 reward for information.
Police say a man who was shot near Atlantic Station drove himself to the hospital before dying in April.
Police responded to reports of a man shot at an apartment building on the 300 block of 17th Street. When officers arrived, they learned that a man with a gunshot wounds had taken himself to the hospital, where he died.
