Police offering reward for information in deadly shooting near Atlantic Station

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in a deadly shooting.

Police are trying to find D’angelo Maddix.

Fugitive investigators are now requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

They say he was involved in the shooting of a man on 17th Street in midtown back in April.

He faces murder and armed robbery charges.

There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Police say a man who was shot near Atlantic Station drove himself to the hospital before dying in April.

Police responded to reports of a man shot at an apartment building on the 300 block of 17th Street. When officers arrived, they learned that a man with a gunshot wounds had taken himself to the hospital, where he died.

