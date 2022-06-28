Police offering reward after three windows shot out with BB gun at Watertown auto dealership

Three vehicles were shot out with a BB gun at a Watertown car dealership, according to the Watertown Police Department.

Three window vehicles at Sharp's Automotive, 1112 Ninth Ave. S.W., were shot out with a BB gun, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department. It's believed the damage was done overnight Sunday.

Approximately $1,500 in damage was caused, per the release, and police are offering a cash reward of an undisclosed amount for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

People who have information about the incident should call the police department at 605-882-6210.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown police offering a reward after vehicle windows shot out