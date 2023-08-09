Police: Officer, 1 other injured after being shot at Columbus shopping plaza

A Columbus police officer was shot while responding to a call Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:50 a.m. in a shopping plaza in south Columbus where officers were responding to a robbery call, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Dispatchers said two people, including an officer from the Columbus Division of Police, were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

The Fraternal Order of Police told a WBNS reporter that the officer is believed to be in stable condition. The suspect is in critical condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this developing story.